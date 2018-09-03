Here's how to apply for the school you want your child to attend

Parents whose children are due to start primary or secondary school next year can start applying for a place from next week.

Durham County Council will be accepting applications for the 2019/20 school year from Wednesday September 12.

Ian Shanks, pupil placement and education safeguarding manager, said: “We encourage parents to apply in good time to reduce the number of late applications and help parents get their preferred school.”

If your child was born between September 1, 2014 and August 31, 2015 parents need to complete an application form stating which primary school they would like their child to attend.

Families will still need to apply even if they have an older child attending the same school. They must also complete an application form for older children wishing to attend a junior school from September 2019.

The deadline for applications for primary and junior schools is midnight on Tuesday January 15, 2019.

If your child was born between 1 September 2007 and 31 August 2008 parents need to complete an application form stating which secondary school they would like their child to attend.

The deadline for secondary school applications is midnight on Wednesday 31 October 2018.

Application forms are available by clicking here, where parents will also find essential advice to help with their application.

Paper applications are also available on request by contacting Durham County Council’s school admissions team on 03000 265 896.