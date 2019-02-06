Here's what the weather has in store for Hartlepool for the next few days

The sun is set to make an appearance in Hartlepool today.

The Met Office says that after a chilly start, Wednesday is expected to be fine and dry with sunny spells.

Temperatures should be near or just above the average for the time of year, with a maximum temperature of 9 °C.

The rain is expected to return overnight, however, with a minimum temperature of 3 °C.

Tomorrow will see outbreaks of rain and possible hill snow first thing, gradually clearing east to leave sunny spells and a few blustery showers.

With brisk winds developing for a time, it will feel colder than today. Maximum temperature 7 °C.

Friday is expected to be wet and very windy, with the wind continuing into Saturday but easing by Sunday.