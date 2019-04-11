Here's what the weather has in store for Hartlepool today

It's frosty start to Thursday in Hartlepool - and it is likely the rest of the week will see more of the same.

The Met Office says this morning's early frost will clear, then the day will be rather cloudy, although with some sunny spells.

It will remain dry, with mainly light winds, but feel chilly, with a maximum temperature of 10 °C.

Tonight will be dry, with variable cloud and light winds, but breezier along the coast.

The frost will be back, with a minimum temperature of -2 °C.

Friday will be dry, with variable cloud and sunny spells. and still feeling rather cold as the southeasterly breeze picks up. Frost will return overnight. Maximum temperature 10 °C.

Saturday to Monday will be mainly dry with variable cloud and sunny spells, but isolated showers.

It will still feel cold in the southeasterly breeze and the nights will see more frost.