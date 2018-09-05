High-flier Shelby is engineering a bright future for herself

Hartlepool high-flier Shelby Laybourn is making her mark at Nortech Group.

The 21-year-old is celebrating after completing a significant industry qualification.

Shelby is a fantastic example for young women who want to pursue a career in engineering, and the team is looking forward to supporting more female engineers. Keith Stephenson

Shelby has completed her four-year advanced apprenticeship course and obtained a Higher National Certificate (HNC) in Instrumentation and Control.

She joined the Wynyard-based engineering services provider as an Instrumentation Design Apprentice in 2014.

Now she has completed her apprenticeship with support from Stockton-based NETA Training Group, Teesside University, and Hartlepool College.

“I am delighted to have qualified, and cannot thank my colleagues enough for their ongoing support,” she said.

“The HNC route has enabled me to gain crucial engineering skills with guidance from experienced industry professionals.

“My ambition now is to establish myself as a leading woman in STEM in the North East, while continuing my career at Nortech.”

Engineering director Keith Stephenson added: “Shelby is a talented and determined young woman who has a very promising future in engineering.

“She has worked hard to develop her technical skills, and her efforts have been rewarded with this impressive achievement.

“Shelby is a fantastic example for young women who want to pursue a career in engineering, and the team is looking forward to supporting more female engineers.”