Historic Hartlepool church to host Royal Wedding concert

Beautiful voices will sing out in Hartlepool to mark the Royal Wedding.

A concert with a Royal theme will be held at St Hilda’s Church on the Headland tomorrow to mark the big day of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Photo: PA

The young choristers from Durham Cathedral will be travelling to the town to stage the event, which starts at 7pm.

Leading them will be Daniel Cook, who is Master of the Choristers and Organist at Durham Cathedral.

Hartlepool man Daniel will be bringing some of the finest young voices in the region along with him for the celebration.

And, the former English Martyrs School student will also be playing the organ.

All the songs will be on a royal theme Jill Barrett

Jill Barrett, a member of St Hilda’s Church, said: “It is going to be a great day and a lovely way to celebrate the Royal Wedding.

“All the songs will be on a Royal theme.

“It is also a celebration of the Durham Choristers coming to Hartlepool.”

She said hopefully this will be the start of stronger links between Hartlepool and the Durham Choristers.

Everyone is welcome to go along to the service at the Headland church, which starts at 7pm.

It is free for children and tickets for adults, which can be paid on the door, cost £9 which includes a supper.

Other venues in the town are expected to be decked out in red, white and blue for the Royal Wedding.

The Place in the Park cafe in Ward Jackson Park has had the bunting out for a few days in preparation for the event and tomorrow staff will don tiaras as they serve up tea and cake.

Owner Maria Seymour, who has been at the helm of the Ward Jackson Park venue for a decade, is planning on making her own lemon and elderflower cakes to copy the flavour of that to be created by London baker Claire Ptak for the royal couple.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will tie the knot at midday in a wedding ceremony at St George’s Chapel in Windsor.

It will be followed by a carriage procession and two receptions, including a private one at Frogmore House in the grounds of Windsor Castle.