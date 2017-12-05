Homeless charity to host fair to put food on the Christmas table

Hartlepool’s homeless have turned their hands to becoming Christmas elves as they turn to the town to ensure they can have their own Christmas celebration.

The Cracket, in Wynyard Road, is run by Cornerstone Supported Housing and Counselling, which helps those without a home as well as those at risk of having nowhere to live or facing difficulties.

Cornerstone clients making items that will be on sale during their Christmas Fair. Picture by FRANK REID

In the run up to December 25, the people it works with are preparing a host of gifts to sell at a Christmas fair.

The charity runs a workshop which offers joinery training, an arts and crafts area and a kitchen, with employability skills and food and drink also offered.

They have made items including hand-painted decorations, stockings, Christmas tree displays and chairs, which will be sold alongside biscuits and cakes at the event.

The proceeds raised from the sale of the gifts will be used to fund food and other items around the festive time.

Joanne Blackwood, who helps run the centre, said: “It’s very important for our clients to make some money together for Christmas and we hope it can be used for a dinner at Christmas.

“It’s also really good for them to be around other people, to sit around together and have something to eat.

“It might just be egg and chips or something as simple as that, but it’s very important they have some good, hot food.

“We help them learn how to cook if they can’t and we like to sit together as a family and help them through their day.

“They have been working really hard and have also been getting in some donations.

“It would mean so much to them if people came along to support this.”

The fair will be held from 11am to 3pm on Thursday, December 21.

Donations are still welcome and anyone who would like to help or find out more can contact the charity via 01388 747 892.

Information can also be found via its website, http://cornerstone-housing.org and its Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/cornerstonehousing2010/.

