Homeowner conned out of £180 for having snow cleared from his path

Council officers are urging Hartlepool residents to remain vigilant after a man was conned out of £180 to have his path cleared of snow.

The family of the victim, who was from Rossmere, reported the incident and it is currently being investigated by Hartlepool Borough Council’s Trading Standards team.

And now council officers are urging residents to regularly check on elderly neighbours or relatives to prevent a similar scam taking place.

Hartlepool Borough Council’s Trading Standards and Licensing Manager Ian Harrison said: “Even in these very wintry conditions, it seems there are some people who will not stop targeting the elderly and vulnerable.

“To charge £180 for clearing some snow from a path is disgraceful and we are working hard to find those responsible.

“During the adverse weather, I would ask everyone to keep in regular contact with their elderly or vulnerable friends and relatives to ensure they are staying safe, warm and do not fall victim to opportunist conmen such as these.

“Our advice for local residents is to avoid engaging with any traders who come calling uninvited and who cannot show valid identification.

"We also have free door stickers available for anyone wishing to make it clear that they will not deal with doorstep callers.”

To find out more information, discuss a concern or request a free door sticker, please contact Hartlepool Borough Council’s Trading Standards team on (01429) 523362 or trading.standards@hartlepool.gov.uk.