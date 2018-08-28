Homeowner threatened during house burglary

Police are appealing for information after a householder was threatened during a burglary.

Cleveland officers are appealing for information after the break-in at a house in Billingham.

The incident happened at around 2.30am on Wednesday, August 22, when four males broke into a property on Cowpen Lane and threatened the occupant.

The suspects made off with a Boardman pedal cycle, a black and red Smok E-cigarette and two Sony Experian mobile phones.

All four male suspects were wearing black at the time of the incident.

Enquiries are ongoing and any witnesses, or anyone who may have been offered the stolen items for sale, are asked to contact Det Con Phil Lamb from Stockton Operational Crime Team on the non-emergency number 101, quoting event number 154727.

Independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or www.crimestoppers-uk.org.