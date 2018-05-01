'Hope they find answers' - Hartlepool's messages for family of missing Katrice Lee as site excavation announced

The people of Hartlepool have shown their support for the family of Katrice Lee as the investigation into her disappearance takes a step forward.

Katrice went missing in Germany 36 years ago on her second birthday - and it was announced yesterday that a five-week excavation is set to take place at the bank of the River Alme, in Paderborn.

The area was identified as a site of interested when the Royal Military Police reopened the investigation in 2012. The work will be carried out by a team of military personnel and civilian forensic experts.

Katrice's parents, Richie and Sharon, have always believed she is still alive, but unaware of her true identity after being taken as a surrogate child for another family.

Speaking to the Mail yesterday, Richie said the next five weeks will be like "walking on egg shells" for his family, as they wait to hear news about the search.



He added: "I have always said someone picked her up and walked off with her.

"We have always believed that it was as a surrogate child.

"But now this situation has confronted us we have got to see this investigation out. Hopefully, they don't find anything which leaves them free to pursue other avenues."

Richie served as a Sergeant Major in the British Army, and was stationed in West Germany at the time of his daughter's disappearance.

Hartlepool residents have flocked to support the family during the difficult wait.

Here are your messages of support from Facebook:

Pam Mckenna: "This poor family. I feel for them. All these years not knowing."

Chez Crossling: "This was my dad's friend's little girl. My parents have always told me about Katrice ... hope they can get closure."

Dawn Kelly: "Really hoping this family get the answers they need."

Andie Rowley: "About time."

Pat Crossling: "So hoping they get some answers."

Pamela Boagey: "Hope they find answers poor family, having all this heartache bless them."

Pat Tricia Bennett: "Heartbreaking."

Diane Liddle: "Good luck."