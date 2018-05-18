Horse cut free from trailer after call out leads to A19 lane closure

A horse was freed from a trailer after it became straddled over a partition.
Cleveland and Durham Road Policing Unit was joined by a team of firefighters after the incident brought a lane of the A19 northbound to a close, just north of the A1027 Billingham road.
A horse had got stuck in between a section of wood inside the box and had become distressed.
A vet joined the emergency services, with the firefighters using cutting equipment to free the back legs of the animal.
Cleveland RPU posted a message on Facebook following the call out saying: "Horse sore but fine."
Traffic was slowed in the area as the rescue took place.
The incident happened at around 8pm yesterday.