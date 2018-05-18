Horse cut free from trailer after call out leads to A19 lane closure

A horse was freed from a trailer after it became straddled over a partition.

Cleveland and Durham Road Policing Unit was joined by a team of firefighters after the incident brought a lane of the A19 northbound to a close, just north of the A1027 Billingham road.

The back end of the horse as it was straddled over the two sections of trailer. Photo by Cleveland and Durham RPU.

A horse had got stuck in between a section of wood inside the box and had become distressed.

A vet joined the emergency services, with the firefighters using cutting equipment to free the back legs of the animal.

Cleveland RPU posted a message on Facebook following the call out saying: "Horse sore but fine."

Traffic was slowed in the area as the rescue took place.

The horse as it was stuck in between the two sections of the trailer. Photo by Cleveland and Durham RPU.

The incident happened at around 8pm yesterday.