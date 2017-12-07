Hospice Christmas appeal hopes to raise at least £15,000

A hospice’s campaign which offers people the chance to remember their loved ones hopes to raise thousands for the Hartlepool cause.

Alice House Hospice’s annual Light up a Life campaign offers people the chance to pay tribute to lost loved ones and also support the hospice.

The campaign invites members of the public to make a donation and dedicate a light on one of the hospice’s Christmas trees in tribute to someone they have lost.

Those taking part will also receive a personalised card and badge to wear in their loved one’s memory.

The Christmas tree lights will be ceremonially lit across three services; Alice House’s Holistic Wellbeing Centre and St Paul’s Church in Hartlepool on Thursday, December 14, at 7pm and St Cuthbert’s Church in Peterlee the following day at 6.30pm.

While the Holistic Centre service is for patients only, all are welcome at the two church services.

This year’s appeal, which it is hoped will raise at least £15,000, is sponsored by the hospice’s corporate partners Victoria House Funeral Services, who will also be participating in the memorial services.

Victoria House are previous sponsors of the event, as well as the hospice’s Forget Me Not appeal, which is a similar memorial campaign held in the summer months.

Hospice fundraiser Greg Hildreth said: “Light up a Life is a lovely memorial event and is very important both in terms of paying tribute to those we have lost and as a way of raising much needed funds for hospice care.

“I’d like to say thank you to Victoria House for their ongoing support, as well as all who have supported the campaign to date and the two churches for being so accommodating.

“We are hoping to raise between £15 to 20,000 from Light up a Life this year.”

Apolena Wilson, one of three directors at Victoria House added: “We are proud to continue our support of families in Hartlepool and East Durham so that they can access the vital services provided by Alice House.

“Sometimes we don’t really understand how important it is until we actually experience hospice care first hand.”