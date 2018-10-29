Hospital activities co-ordinator wins national award

An activities co-ordinator at a hospital facility in Billingham has won a national award.

Debbie Dobson, who holds the role at Billingham Grange Independent Hospital in Billingham, was crowned winner of the Activities Co-ordinator of the Year category at the 2018 Barchester Care Awards.

The awards celebrate staff and volunteers who go the extra mile for the benefit of residents and patients living in Barchester care homes and independent mental health hospitals.

More than 1,500 nominations were received from colleagues across the UK,.

After being shortlisted as one of four divisional winners, Debbie was interviewed by a panel of judges for the final round.

She then joined the other divisional winners from across the UK at a special awards ceremony where she was awarded the national prize and was presented with the trophy and a £500 gift voucher by Barchester’s CEO Pete Calveley.

The judge for the category, Barchester’s Sue Sheath, director of regulations, alongside last years’ winner of the same award, said: “Debbie makes sure that patients are stimulated mentally, physically and socially in safe, fun environments, from hosting dance and fitness classes in the lounge, to cooking in the hospital’s lifestyle kitchen.

“The programme that Debbie has implemented has even supported healthy weight loss with her patients, and two residents have even stopped smoking!

“Debbie helps patients feel empowered and important, and she works well with supporting teams to make sure that the life enrichment programme goes beyond set hours, truly demonstrating excellent personalised care.”