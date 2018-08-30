Hospital chiefs pledge to help save more lives during Organ Donation Week

Hospital chiefs have pledged to help save more lives by encouraging people to talk about donating their organs.

North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Foundation Trust will step up efforts as it supports national Organ Donation Week, which runs from September 3 to 9.

It will hold information stalls and share advice online throughout the campaign as well as flying the organ donation flag at the University Hospital of Hartlepool and University Hospital of North Tees in Stockton.

The national NHS campaign is asking people to talk to their families about organ donation to increase the number of people whose lives can be saved or transformed by an organ transplant.

The lives of 13 patients were saved within the trust in the last year thanks to organ donation.

But a further 29 people died in the North East while waiting for a transplant.

People on the register need to tell their family they want to donate.

There are about 35 people in Stockton and Hartlepool on the transplant waiting list.

Trust medical director Deepak Dwarakanath said: “We need more people in Stockton and Hartlepool to talk about organ donation to increase the number of lifesaving transplants.

“Only one third of adults in England have told their partner or their family they want to donate, despite eight out of 10 people telling us they would be willing to donate or would consider it.

“Sadly, many opportunities are lost every year because families don’t know if their loved one wanted to be a donor or not.

“We can change things, though we need your support to get people talking.”

A number of buildings and landmarks across the North East will be lit up in pink for the campaign including Hartlepool College of Further Education and North Tees hospital’s North Wing.

Register at www.organdonation.nhs.uk.