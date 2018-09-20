Hour-by-hour forecast: This is when Storm Bronagh will hit Hartlepool with strong winds and heavy rain

The past few days have seen Storm Ali hit the UK with wet and windy weather conditions, but now Storm Bronagh is on its way.

Storm Bronagh is set to hit parts of the UK, including Hartlepool, with very strong winds this evening and overnight into Friday morning.

Storm Bronagh will bring wind gusts of 45-50 mph widely around exposed coasts and in some inland areas, with gusts of 60-65 mph also possible, particularly overnight into Friday.

Heavy rain is set to hit Hartlepool today from 5pm onward, continuing well into the evening. Strong winds will then pick up early this evening, with a yellow weather warning in place from 6pm to 9am tomorrow morning.

Here’s an hour-by-hour forecast of what to expect.

15:00: Light showers- 14C

16:00: Light rain- 13C

17:00: Heavy rain- 13C

18:00: Heavy rain- 12C

19:00: Heavy rain- 12C

20:00: Heavy rain- 12C

21:00: Heavy rain- 12C

22:00:Heavy rain- 12C

23:00:Heavy rain- 12C

Heavy rain and wind will also continue throughout the early hours of Friday (September 21), turning to cloud from 9am onwards.

00:00: Heavy rain- 12C

01:00: Heavy rain- 12C

02:00: Heavy rain- 12C

03:00: Heavy showers- 13C

04:00: Heavy rain- 12C

05:00: Heavy rain- 10C

06:00: Heavy rain- 8C

07:00: Heavy rain- 8C

08:00: Light rain- 9C

09:00: Cloudy- 9C

10:00: Cloudy- 10C

11:00: Cloudy- 11C

12:00: Cloudy- 11C

13:00: Cloudy- 12C

14:00: Cloudy- 13C

15:00: Cloudy- 13C

16:00: Light showers- 13C

17:00: Light showers- 12C

18:00: Sunny- 12C

19:00: Clear night- 12C

20:00: Clear night- 11C

21:00: Clear night- 11C

22:00: Clear night- 10C

23:00: Clear night- 10C

What to expect from the Storm Bronagh weather warning:

-Some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs or through falling trees and branches, could happen. Injuries and danger to life from flying debris are possible

-Road, rail, air and ferry services may be affected, with longer journey times and cancellations possible

-Some roads and bridges may close

-Power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage

-Injuries and danger to life could occur from large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties

Disruption to travel

Highways England’s Head of Road Safety, Richard Leonard, said: “We’re encouraging drivers to check the latest weather and travel conditions before setting off on journeys. If you do intend to travel, then plan your journey and take extra care, allowing more time for your journey.

“In high winds, there’s a particular risk to lorries, caravans and motorbikes so we’d advise drivers of these vehicles to slow down. Drivers of other vehicles should be aware of sudden gusts of wind which can affect handling and braking, and give high-sided vehicles, caravans, and motorbikes plenty of space.”