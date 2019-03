Half a house has been damaged by a fire, with the rest affected by smoke.

Cleveland Fire Brigade sent appliances from Billingham, Stockton and Middlesbrough to Braemar Road, in High Grange, Billingham, after the fire broke out just before 7.30pm yesterday.

An officer wearing breathing apparatus and a hose heel were used to put out the fire, which left half of the property damaged, with the rest affected by the fumes.

The crews spent until 7.50pm on the scene.