Housing plan to bring 80 new jobs and £6million to Hartlepool

A housing deal is set to create 80 new jobs and give the town’s economy a £6million boost.

The land deal, agreed by the developer of Wynyard Park, will bring more homes to the development.

Chris Musgrave.

Housebuilder Taylor Wimpey has accelerated the plans for a second phase of housing, injecting a projected £6million into the Hartlepool economy and creating more than 80 new jobs during a four-year construction period.

Councillor Kevin Cranney, chairman of Hartlepool Borough Council’s Regeneration Services Committee, welcomed the news.

He said: “This is great news for Hartlepool and for the wider area. At a time when millions of pounds are going into regenerating key areas of Hartlepool, this latest announcement from Wynyard Park and Taylor Wimpey is yet another vote of confidence in our town and its future.

“Not only will this second phase of the development create many more high quality family homes within the borough, it will bring a very welcome financial boost to the town, and thanks to the Employment Charter agreed between the council and Taylor Wimpey, the jobs created over the four-year construction period will be for local people.”

Wynyard Park’s chief executive, Chris Musgrave, said: “This is great news for the area.

“Not only are we helping to secure much needed jobs and investment, we are also enabling the further creation of high quality housing at Wynyard Park.

“From day one we have been committed to creating a unique place to live that goes beyond any other traditional housing estate and produces a vibrant, healthy community sustaining a high quality of life.

“In line with our policy throughout the site, the new homes will have to adhere to our strict design code in order to maintain quality throughout the development and allow us to realise our vision of a unique place to live that is second to none.”

The scheme and will create a further 109 high quality family homes within the 180-acre woodland setting.

It will deliver a welcome financial boost for Hartlepool including around £1.5million in New Homes Bonus payments to Hartlepool Borough Council over six years, as well as £2.9million in council tax over the next decade.

In addition, the proposals will make a financial contribution of just over £1million toward the delivery of affordable housing in Hartlepool.

The new building phase at Wynyard Park, between Hartlepool and Stockton, includes a range of homes from entry level and executive houses from national housebuilders, to areas created for self-build.