How a Hartlepool salon is giving a boost to women affected by cancer

A Hartlepool salon is offering free treatments to give a boost to women who have been affected by cancer.

At Ladies Room, based at Hartlepool Marina, is reaching out to women and teenagers who are struggling with the way cancer has affected their lives.

Frances Porritt getting her make-up done by Eden Miller

Staff at the salon - which is owned by Steve and Kirsty Wearmouth - have launched their Look Good, Feel Better campaign which will offer free hair and beauty treatments to those affected by the illness.

People can simply contact the salon in advance or pop in to book an appointment, referencing the campaign.

Bosses are now urging people to come forward and say they want to ‘put that sparkle back’ into the lives of those affected by cancer.

Michaela Porritt, At Ladies Room salon manager, said: “We are continuing to offer our support to Breast Cancer Care, which is a charity close to all of our hearts.

Frances Porritt getting her make-up done by Eden Miller

“We are wanting to help women and teenagers who are struggling with the way cancer has affected their lives.

“Our aim is to increase their confidence and self-esteem which may have been stolen by this awful disease.

“Our Look Good, Feel Better campaign will see us offer complimentary one-to-one sessions with our make-up artist and hair stylists who will give tips and advice to help people to put that sparkle back in their eyes.

“Let this be a complete escape from all that is going on. ✨

Frances Porritt get her nails polished by Eden Miller

“Please get in touch if yourself, or you know somebody who you think will benefit from our support.”

Back in November the salon teamed up with women’s clothing store The Hanger in Hartlepool, to hold a charity night and fashion show to raise funds for Breast Cancer Care.