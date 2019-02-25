How doing one of life’s important tasks can help Alice House Hospice provide much-needed care

Two Hartlepool law firms are offering their services to help raise vital cash for the town’s hospice.

Tilly Bailey & Irving Law and TMJ Legal Services are supporting Alice House Hospice during Make A Will Month.

They are offering free appointments to anyone wishing to make a will during May and will waive their usual fees in exchange for a donation to the hospice.

Tilly Bailey & Irvine have raised over £67,000 through its support of the initiative over several years.

Annaliese Barber, Senior Associate Solicitor at the firm and also a trustee of the hospice, said: “Hospices are a vital part of the community and we have always looked to do our bit to help the cause.

“We were thrilled to have seen thousands raised from the Make a Will Month scheme again last year, and I’m delighted we are continuing the trend again.

“We are also grateful to be helping individuals with an important decision in their lives as we do so.”

Rebecca Jobson from the hospice said the scheme was an ideal opportunity to do something many of us may put off, while also helping to raise much-needed money for local people with life-limiting conditions that the hospice care for.

She said: “A will can help make things easier for your loved ones after you die by letting them know what your personal wishes are.

“We are incredibly grateful to both of our Make a Will Month partners, Tilly Bailey & Irvine and TMJ Legal Services, for their support.”

Scheme organisers say making provides peace of mind that your money, property and possessions are dealt with in accordance with your personal wishes.

It also lets you leave a specific gift to a loved one, appoint a guardian for children, or leave a gift charity.

Catherine Donworth, solicitor at TMJ Legal Services, said they were more than happy to support the campaign.

She added: “The hospice is such an important part of the community and the Hartlepool community have nothing but gratitude for the work and care that is given by the hospice.

“As the hospice only receives a small amount through government funding, these fundraising events are so important.

“If you have been considering writing or amending your will then why not use this as an opportunity to do so.”

Anyone who wants a free enquiry pack can call Rebecca Jobson on 01429 855555 or email enquiries@alicehousehospice.co.uk