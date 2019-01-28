How Hartlepool's GP surgeries rate for making an appointment, according to their patients

One category in the national GP Patient Survey was devoted to the experience of making an appointment. Here is how Hartlepool's GP practices were rated in terms of appointment satisfaction, where a patient is happy with the appointment they were offered, and the overall experience of making an appointment, where patients say the experience of making an appointment is good. The national average for appointment satisfaction is 74 per cent, and 69 per cent for the overall experience of making an appointment.

1. West View Millennium Surgery 89 per cent of patients were satisfied with the type of appointment they were offered at this surgery in West View Road. 81 per cent said the overall experience of making an appointment was good.

2. Hart Medical Practice 85 per cent of patients were satisfied with the appointment offered at this surgery in Surgery Lane, and 77 per cent said their overall experience of making an appointment was good.

3. The Headland Medical Centre 91 per cent of patients said they were satisfied with the appointment offered at this surgery in Grove Street, Hartlepool, while 87 per cent said their overall experience of making an appointment was good.

4. Mckenzie Group Practice 68 per cent of patients said they were satisfied with the type of appointment offered at this surgery in Wynyard Road, Hartlepool. 62 per cent described the overall experience as good.

