How Hartlepool United’s players rated at Workington

Scott Loach: One good early save but, thereafter, little to trouble him. 6

Liam Donnelly: Pressed into service at right-back in place of the ill Carl Magnay and the injured Kenton Richardson and was one of the players who emerged with his head held high. 6

Louis Laing: Difficult start with Pools exposed twice in the opening few minutes at the back, but will be disappointed with Workington’s winner. 5

Scott Harrison: See Louis Laing. 5

Blair Adams: Got forward but the game was crying out for some quality with his left peg but there wasn’t enough. 5

Lewis Hawkins: Was good to see him back in the centre of the park and got through a lot of work but, alas, when he had to bring down an opponent at the end, it was his second booking and an inevitable red card followed. 6

Michael Woods: Should have scored in the first half with a header. Just a foot or two either side of Aaran Taylor and it was in. 5

Conor Newton: In the conditions it was not really a day for the midfield maestros and was subbed in the second half. 5

Tomi Adeloye: Blazed one over in the first half but failed to capitalise on his physical superiority over the home defence. 4

Jake Cassidy: Having troubled the Dover defence out wide seven days earlier, he performed poorly centrally here and was constantly beaten in the air. A man of his ability should be producing better. 4

Nicky Deverdics: The one player in blue and white who looked capable of scoring or making a goal. He should take EVERY free-kick within 30 yards of the opposition goal. 6

SUBS

Rhys Oates (for Adeloye 60): One terrific run and blocked shot looked like setting the tone but then dropped into the team’s mediocrity. 5

Devante Rodney (for Newton 65): Should be coming on and running part-times ragged but unable to make an impact. 5

Jonathan Franks (for Deverdics 78): On about two subs and 15 minutes too late. Great to see him back and would appear the man to save Pools season? N/A

Unused subs: Catterick, Munns Booked: Hawkins 60, 90

Sent off: Hawkins: 90

Workington (4-4-2) Taylor, Douglas, Wordsworth, Calvert, Rowntree, Tinnion, Wright, McLuckie, Symington (Earl 88), Allison, Joel (Waterston 75).

Unused subs: Fowler, Whitehead, Wilson

Goal: Allison 82

Referee: Simeon Lucas: Splendid game. 7

Att: 771 (away 76)