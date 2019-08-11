How long the rain is expected to last in Hartlepool
It may be summer but the weather feels far from it as more heavy rain hits the region.
It’s been a unsettled few days of sunshine and showers, but the rain shows no sign of letting up as we head into a new week.
Although temperatures will remain warm today, with highs of 19 °C, people are being warned that more heavy rain will hit the region during the afternoon – with a risk of thundery showers.
The Met Office has said a yellow warning of rain is in place for northern England today, advising that the rain may lead to some flooding and disruption.
The rain is expected to ease overnight, leaving some clear spells by dawn, with a minimum temperature of 8 °C.
But by Monday morning, the showers will return and continue into the afternoon, becoming heavy with a risk of thunder.
The maximum temperature will be 17 °C.
Showers will continue throughout the week – although there will be plenty of sunny spells.
Tuesday and Thursday look set to be the best days of the week, with sun and clouds forecast and highs of 17 °C.
Wednesday looks set to be mostly cloudy with some heavy rain around lunch time and Friday is also expected to be mostly cloudy, with highs of around 17 °C.
The rain showers are then expected to return on Saturday and Sunday along with some sunshine.
But it will remain feeling warm, with temperatures reaching as high as 18°C.