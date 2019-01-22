How the Hartlepool Race for Life is changing this year - and how you can get involved

Calling all Hartlepool women - and for the first time ever there’s a shout out to the men of the town too.

It’s back - but there’s a twist for this year’s ever-popular Hartlepool Race for Life.

The 2018 Race for Life event underway at Seaton Carew.

In the 25-year history of the nationwide event, Race for Life has been a women-only event.

But Fiona Murray, Cancer Research UK’s Hartlepool event manager, said: “We now feel the time is right to open them up so that everyone - women, men and children – has the chance to participate together.”

This year, the 5k and 10k events will take place on Sunday, June 30, at 10.30am on Hartlepool Promenade.

Fiona Murray

“One in two people in the UK will be diagnosed with cancer, at some point during their lifetime,” said Fiona. “Sadly, this means nearly everyone is touched by the disease, either directly or through a loved one or friend.

“To make a significant difference in the fight against cancer we need to harness as much energy and commitment as possible – so what better way than involving everyone in the community in our events.”

In another boost for the event, there’s 30% off entry fees during January with the code RFL30.

Fiona added: “This January, we’re urging mums, dads, nans, grandpas, brothers, sisters, friends and workmates to show their support by joining the Race for Life. It’s a perfect example of everyday people doing an extraordinary thing – uniting in a common cause to beat cancer.”

Today, two in four people survive their cancer for at least 10 years. Cancer Research UK’s ambition is to accelerate progress so that by 2034, three in four people will survive their cancer for at least 10 years.

Cancer Research UK supports research into all aspects of cancer through the work of over 4,000 scientists, doctors and nurses.

Fiona added: “Our Race for Life events are fun, colourful, emotional and uplifting. They help people with cancer by raising money for research, including clinical trials which give patients in Hartlepool access to the latest treatments.

“You don’t have to be sporty to take part. You don’t need to train or compete against anyone else. All you need to do is go to the Race for Life website, pick an event, sign up and then have fun

raising money in whatever way you like.”

Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life, in partnership with Tesco, raises millions of pounds every year to help beat cancer by funding crucial research.

Thanks to everyone who raises money, Cancer Research UK is able to fund research to fight 200 types of cancer. The good news is more people are surviving the disease than ever before.

Cancer survival in the UK has doubled since the early 1970s and Cancer Research UK’s work has been at the heart of that progress.

To enter Race for Life today visit raceforlife.org or call 0300 123 0770.