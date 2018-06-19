How these three Hartlepool walkers overcome hail, rain and peat bogs in tough charity challenge

Former couch potato Paul Suggitt overcame brutal conditions to successfully complete a 40-mile country trail in just one day for a cause close to his heart.

Hail, violent thunder storms and peat bogs could not put Paul, from Hartlepool, off his stride as he completed the walk over the North Yorkshire moors on Saturday after setting out at 4am.

A very tired Paul Suggitt at Ravenscar after completing the 40-mile walk in 17 hours.

Joined by father and son supporters Ian and Paul White, from Owton Manor, he hopes to raise around £500 for the Chris Lucas Trust which funds research into Rhabdomyosarcoma, a very aggressive cancer in children and teenagers.

Last year, Paul, ran, walk and cycled a total of 10,000 miles for the Newcastle-based trust.

He finished the 40-mile Lyke Wake Walk from Osmotherley to Ravenscar in seventeen and a half hours.

Paul said: “Seven miles from the finish there was a huge thunderstorm and we were at one of the highest points on the moor at the time.

“Within seconds it was hailstoning on us, then torrentially pouring down and even the best waterproofing did not hold the wet out.

“I’ve been out in severe weather on my adventures, however this was some of the scariest weather I have had to push through.”

After taking shelter he carried on and successfully made it over the finishing line.

“Of course the challenge after letting this extreme weather pass over was to continue on the trails that had suddenly become even more boggy and wet,” he added.

“This walk was all the more challenging for me as I have done it with stress fractures in my left leg, an injury as a result of my year long challenge in 2017.”

Paul is now taking it easy for a few weeks before setting out again.

He has set up a special online sponsorship page for anyone who wishes to support him.

Visit www.justgiving.com/wrrchallenge-lww