How this Hartlepool charity is helping cooks to find their inner Jamie Oliver and Nigella Lawson

A town charity is helping Hartlepool families to cook up a storm thanks to a £5,000 grant.

Café One77, part of Families First North East in York Road, received the donation from the Red Gap Community Fund to run classes teaching basic cooking skills in a fun and social setting.

Rosie Charlton (left) with volunteer Chef Trish Carr as he part in the cookery workshop held at Cafe 177. Picture by FRANK REID

People have been attending workshops where they have learned how to cook tasty dishes for the last few months.

And project leaders are keen to see more people in the community to take advantage of them in 2019.

Families First’s business development manager Lisa Wilson said: “The classes have been really well received and available to anyone living in Hartlepool.

“We are teaching new skills and creating new opportunities for people to socialise.

“Thanks to the Red Gap funding each attendee gets to take home a family-sized meal they have cooked to share with others or enjoy later that week.”

Rosie Charlton has attended the last two workshops.

She said: “I’d rate the classes 10 out of 10.

“I’ve really enjoyed gaining new experience in the kitchen and the teaching was great fun.”

The charity would like to hear from anyone interested in attending or who would like them to deliver the training for their organisation.

Lisa added although the classes are initially to teach basic kitchen skills, the project has also helped tackle food poverty, social isolation and improved the health and wellbeing of attendees.

Coming soon in 2019 will be a pie club, male and female only classes, seasonal themed cooking and classes for young children and teenagers.

Workshops run every Thursday between 10am–noon at One77, York Road.

Booking is essential and available to anyone living in Hartlepool.

To book a place or find out more please contact Lisa Wilson (01429) 867016.

Cafe One77 is one of 10 projects delivered by Families First (North East).

The £56,000 Red Gap Community Fund supports community and environmental projects across Hartlepool and that are located close to a wind farm development near Elwick.