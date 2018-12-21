How this Hartlepool residents group brought families together to celebrate Christmas

Families from two Hartlepool estates well and truly got in the Christmas spirit at a sell-out party.

There was party games, delicious food and even a visit from Santa Claus at the Bishop Cuthbert, Clavering and Hartfields Residents Association held the festive bash as part of efforts to do more for residents.

Charlie Hughes, six meets Santa

Around 160 people from the surrounding estates joined in the festivities at Hartfields Retirement Village.

Glen Hughes, a committee member for the residents association, said: “This is our second event after holding a similar party at Halloween.

“That was a huge success so we thought we would start putting on some regular events.

“The tickets sold out within a few weeks, so there is obviously a massive need for events like this in the community.”

Entertainers Faces Galore, who live at Clavering, put on a magic show and party games for the children.

Glen thanked Fran Charnock, a Hartfields resident and residents association member, for organising much of the event including laying on the food and arranging for Santa to be there.

Bishop Cuthbert Sainsbury’s manager Neil Whales provided selection boxes for every child.

The residents association plans to stage more community events throughout 2019.