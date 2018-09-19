How to get involved in Hartlepool’s Big Lime Triathlon - even if you don’t compete

People still have time to get involved in Hartlepool’s Big Lime Triathlon – either as a competitor, a volunteer marshal or a spectator.

The Hartlepool Borough Council-organised event will take place on Sunday, September 30, in and around Hartlepool Marina and Seaton Carew.

It comprises a 750m open water swim in Jacksons Dock, a 20km cycle ride on mostly flat, closed roads and a 5km run along the promenade.

New for this year is the Triathlon Workplace Trophy where a team (one swimmer, one cyclist and one runner) from a workplace can enter.

To enter as a team, entratnts must ensure that when they sign up they put “WP” as a pre-fix to your team name.

Go to www.gethartlepoolactive.co.uk/triathlon to enter.

Entry costs £40 for individuals and £54 for relay teams.

Recruitment is also on-going for volunteer marshals, who play a vital role in ensuring the event runs smoothly.

They are stationed at key points around the course to help direct both competitors and spectators.

Marshals need to be a minimum age of 16, and anyone under tht age would have to be accompanied by an adult.

Email feelgood@hartlepool.gov.uk or call (01429) 284414 to register your interest.

Residents are also reminded that Maritime Avenue will be closed from 8am.

The section from the National Museum of the Royal Navy to Victoria Terrace will remain closed until 10.45am, while the rest of the road will re-open at 9.45am.

Coronation Drive will also be closed from Newburn Bridge to the junction with Station Lane from 8am-9.45am.