How to get to Hartlepool fireworks spectacular on Bonfire Night

Times for special buses which will take people to and from this year's spectacular Hartlepool fireworks event have been released.

Seaton Carew in the town will be the venue on Monday evening for a celebration to mark the 100th anniversary of the first British women being granted the right to vote.

Last year's fireworks display at Seaton Carew.

This year’s extravaganza is themed around womanhood, with music from some of the strongest independent women’s anthems in the world.

The free event will kick off from 4pm at the Clock Tower on the seafront with a funfair, followed by a line up of musical performances from 5pm hosted by Gary Phillipson and Helen Noteyoung from BBC Tees.

The fireworks display itself will start at 6.30pm.

Holly, Campbell, Lottie and Lily of Hartlepool girlband Sparkle have been wowing local and national audiences for the last few years and during this time have performed with X Factor star Sam Lavery.

Singer Channy Thompson.

The group is back to make the Fireworks stage sparkle for the second year running from 5.15pm.

Fresh from a stand-out performance at Fireworks 2017, vintage songstress Faye Aspinall will be taking to the stage from 5.35pm.

Hattie Eason, part of dynamic power trio Bonnie and the Bonnettes who wowed audiences earlier this year at Hartlepool Waterfront Festival, will be commanding attention from 5.50pm.

The final ‘firework’ of the night is everyone’s favourite pop princess Channy Thompson who will be delighting her loyal fan base with her powerful vocals from 6.15pm.

Hailing from Newcastle, the young singer’s energetic vibe has landed her some impressive support slots for artists such as Sigala, Olly Murs, Nathan Sykes, Scouting for Girls, Dappy, Lucy Spraggan, and more.

Councillor Kevin Cranney, chairman of Hartlepool Borough Council’s Regeneration Services Committee, said: “Once again, we’ve lined up a cracker of a night to delight all the family and it’s free.

“I’m especially pleased that this year the fireworks are celebrating the centenary of such an important national milestone, plus we’ll also be using the occasion to announce the celebrity who’ll be coming to Church Square in Hartlepool later this month to switch on this year’s Christmas lights.

Visitors are advised that The Front at Seaton Carew, between the Station Lane and Elizabeth Way junctions, will be closed from 6.15pm-7.15pm.

After the display, vehicles will be prevented from turning into Station Lane from The Front to ease congestion.

To help make the event even more accessible, Hartlepool Borough Council is providing a free park and ride service to and from the event.

The buses will pick up from, and return people to, the bus stop on Marina Way in front of the National Museum of the Royal Navy (NMRN) and parking will be available in the NMRN car park.

Timings for the buses are as follows:

TO THE EVENT

Pick up in Marina Way (NMRN bus stop), Hartlepool Drop off at Seaton Carew Bus Station

5pm 5.10pm

5.10pm 5.20pm

5.20pm 5.30pm

5.30pm 5.40pm

5.40pm 5.50pm

5.50pm 6pm

6pm 6.10pm

FROM THE EVENT

Pick up at Seaton Carew Bus Station Drop off in Marina Way (NMRN bus stop)

7pm 7.20pm

7.05pm 7.25pm

7.10pm 7.30pm

7.35pm 7.55pm

7.40pm 8pm

7.45pm 8pm

8.10pm 8.20pm

8.15pm* 8.25pm*

8.20pm* 8.30pm*

*These services will only run if there is demand.

Where else can you enjoy the fireworks.

In addition a free fireworks display will take place in the car park of the Raby Arms Pub & Kitchen, in Hart Village on Saturday.

Gates open at 5.30pm with the display due to be held at 6.15pm.

Hartlepool Rugby Club is hosting a fireworks event at Mayfield Park on Monday.

Gates will open at 5.30pm, with fireworks at 7pm.

The family friendly event will feature children's rides, attractions, hot food and more!

Entry is priced at £2 for adults, £1 for children and £5 for a family of four.