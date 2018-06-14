How you can help celebrate 70th anniversary of the NHS

A hospital trust is inviting its staff and community to come together for a cuppa to celebrate a landmark birthday – and help raise money at the same time.

North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Foundation Trust, which runs hospital services in Hartlepool and Stockton, will be holding its own Big 7tea event on July 5 - exactly 70 years after the National Health Service was first formed.

Julie Gillon, chief executive of North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Foundation Trust.

Events are being held in trusts across the country to mark this date and to help raise money for different charities.

The event, being held in the grounds of the University Hospital of North Tees, will be opened by Stockton North MP Alex Cunningham.

It will include a choir performance by Harrowgate School, a BBQ and music, a staff Olympics, stalls, cake and - of course - cups of tea!

All funds raised will go to the trust’s charitable organisation, North Tees and Hartlepool Together.

Chief executive Julie Gillon said: “We are inviting our community to come along and join us in celebrating the 70 year anniversary of an extremely special organisation – the NHS. I can think of no better way to mark one of the nation’s most loved institutions than by raising a cuppa to our beloved NHS while also raising money for charity.

“I look forward to celebrating this fantastic occasion with those who can come along.”

It will be held by the Middlefield Centre from 11am to 3pm.

The NHS was laucnhed by Aneurin Bevan, the health secretary, to bring good healthcare to all and bring hospitals, doctors, nurses, pharmacists, opticians and dentists together for the first time.