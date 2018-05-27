Huge crowds turn out to Hartlepool Mini-Con

Young comic book and film fans were in their element when a special event was held in Hartlepool.

Hundreds of people turned out the Hartlepool Mini-Con held at the Best Western Grand Hotel in the town today.

Seven-year-old Isabelle Coward(left) and twelve-year-old Lorie Dunn pictured with some of the comic heroes.

Organised by Unleashed Events, the day was aimed at youngsters under the age of 12 and their families, who were able to enjoy a day of fun centred around the popular Marvel and DC comics, as well as Disney and a range of other films.

Youngsters were able to meet their favourite Disney princesses and characters from the likes of Deadpool, Spiderman and Batman.

During the event kids also had the chance to show off their fancy dress costumes in a fun competition, with the winners taking home a goody bag of prizes and tickets for the Magic & Mayhem Unleashed event in Billingham.

Also on offer were a range of stalls selling exclusive merchandise, as well as a raffle and quiz.

Andy Back dresed as the 'Black Panther' at the Grand Hotel event.

Organiser Sharon Hall, from Billingham, said it was the third event of its kind that Unleashed Events had held in the town.

“The turn out has been absolutely brilliant,” she said.

“There are such big fans here and we have had great support.

“It is aimed at younger kids and when they come along and see the Disney princesses they are in awe, as they believe it is real.

A busy scene at the Grand Hotel event.

“We are really pleased with the turn out, but even if we only had one kid turn up and be awed by it all, that is what is it all about.”

Youngsters were also able to enjoy seeing a 12ft dinosaur and take part in a Disney-themed sing-a-long during the day.

Mum Terri Stoker, 23, was at the event with her two children, Harley Connolly, six, and Iyia Connolly, four.

She said: “It is something to do with the kids and my son Harley is a huge fan of the characters.”