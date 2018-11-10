Huge success for Hartlepool as town’s poppy appeal raises thousands

Hartlepool’s Poppy Appeal organiser has praised the generosity of people in the town.

Sian Cameron, who spearheads the team of collectors each year, said the two weeks of poppy sales has been tremendous.

The generosity is always amazing Sian Cameron

Although the money has yet to be counted, Sian is hoping to beat last year’s record total of £62,000 raised in the town for the Royal British Legion.

She said: “Collectors come from all over the place and they are always aghast at the amount of money people in Hartlepool put in the collection tins.

“The generosity is always amazing.”

Sian said: “The collection this year has been absolutely fantastic. The support from the public has been wonderful, it is joy to be out there and meeting people.

“Some of our volunteers were collecting for the first time and they loved it. It has been a very positive two weeks.”

This year for her dedication to the Poppy Appeal in Hartlepool, Sian was invited to London this weekend to attend two prestigious remembrance events in London.

She was nominated by the Royal British Legion to represent the region at this year’s Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall today.

Tomorrow she will attend a special Remembrance Sunday service at Westminster Abbey to mark 100 years of the Armistice in the First World War.

The Festival of Remembrance is attended by the Prime Minister and senior members of the Royal Family.

Sian, 36, who has headed the Hartlepool Poppy Appeal since the death of her dad Ian Cameron eight years ago, said she was bursting with pride at being invited to the events.

And, she said the people of Hartlepool have been brilliant in congratulating her.

She said: “Obviously my family and friends are delighted for me, but it has been amazing the amount of people, many I don’t even know, who have come up to me and said ‘good luck’ or ‘have a great time’ which is so lovely.”

The service at Westminster Abbey takes place on the Sunday afternoon and will be broadcast live on BBC1.