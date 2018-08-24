Hundreds expected at annual beer festival this weekend for Alice House Hospice

Hartlepool will raise a toast to Hartlepool’s hospice this weekend when 700 people come along to a beer festival.

Hartlepool Rugby Club’s third annual Hootenanny & Beer Festival, held in partnership with Alice House Hospice, will be held on Sunday, August 26 from 2pm until late.

Scenes from last year's beer festival.

More than 30 guest beers are on offer as well as live music from acts such as Chris Don, The Auld Suitcase Band, The Passengers, Buffalo Four, and funk ‘n’ soul DJ Fake Charles.

Entry is £15 a ticket which includes four beer tokens, tasting notes and a stack cup.

Greg Hildreth, from Alice House Hospice, said: “This is our third annual collaboration with Hartlepool Rugby Club and it has grown and grown each year.

“We are expecting 700 people and at the moment, tickets are still available.

“There are more than 30 beers and ciders from around the world and the main sponsor is Camerons.”

There are also more than 30 other individuals and sponsors on board and Greg said: “We want to thank them.”

He said all proceeds would go towards providing personalised care for patients at Alice House Hospice who come from Hartlepool and the surrounding areas.

Those wanting to find out more about the event, including those wanting to obtain tickets, should visit the hospice website at http://www.alicehousehospice.co.uk/2018HootenannyBeer, or contact Greg on (01429) 855529.

Alice House Hospice exists to ensure people affected by a life limiting illness or the death of a loved one have the care, comfort and support they need.

Its unique range of services make a vital difference to the lives of thousands of families each year.