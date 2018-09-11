Hundreds flock to Hartlepool’s own comic con event

Comic book characters were brought to life as fans staged their own comic convention in Hartlepool.

The Friends of Rossmere community group organised a free Comic Con and it was a blockbuster success attracting 500 people of all ages.

The event was organised by the Friends of Rossmere group. Pic: Mike Smith.

Entry was made free to enable comic book and pop culture fans who had never attended such an event before to go.

Many dressed as colourful characters in a popular practice at conventions known as cosplay.

They included the likes of Superman and Supergirl, Batman’s arch nemesis The Joker, wisecracking anti-hero Deadpool and evil fairy Maleficent.

There was lots going on with geek and craft stalls, mystic arts shows and demonstrations, SFX make-up demonstrations, and board games.

Suicide Squad character Harley Quinn. Pic: Mike Smith.

Visitors also had the chance to have themselves photographed in front of a dazzling background of their choice using green screen technology, as well as on a Star Wars speeder bike or a large broom.

There was also quizzes with prizes, talks, children’s colouring and craft tables, and costume competitions for all ages with prizes.

This Saturday the Friends group is organising more cosplay fun in Rossmere Park where there will also be circus sideshows and games. It starts at 12pm and people are invited to take a picnic.