Hundreds of runners descend on Hartlepool for Marina 5-Mile Road Race

Hundreds of athletes from all over the North East and beyond descended on Hartlepool for a popular annual race.

Almost 500 runners aged from 15 to 83 pounded the promenade for the Hartlepool Marina 5 Mile Road Race.

It is organised every April by the town’s Burn Road Harriers running club and attracts athletes from far and wide.

Spectators also lined the route between the National Museum of the Royal Navy and Seaton Carew to cheer on the runners.

Organisers were delighted with the turnout, which they believe was boosted by the good weather.

Jane Wistow, of Hartlepool Burn Road Harriers, said: “We had almost 500 runners and there was lots of spectators watching this year probably due to the weather.

“Also all the people who had been running stood and spectated so it was a good turnout.

“It was a really good day for running with fairly low winds and it was nice and bright.

“Runners came from all over the North East and different athletics clubs.

“They were aged from 15 and the oldest runner was 83.

“They started from the Wingfield Castle on the marina and ran the entire length of the promenade up to the sand dunes and back again.”

Burn Road Harriers had about 40 entrants with a similar number acting as marshals to make sure the event went smoothly.

Others came from running clubs in Redcar, Darlington, Middlesbrough, Billingham and North Yorkshire.

A new course record was set by men’s race winner Dominic Shaw, of New Marske Harriers.

Dominic, a former Hartlepool Mail journalist, completed the course in just 24 minutes and 15 seconds.

Hot on his heels was Josh Cowpenthwaite in second place and fellow New Marske Harrier Dean Newton in third.

The women’s race was won by Louise Talman from Darlington Harriers in 29 minutes and 53 seconds.

Hartlepool Burn Road Harriers and athletics club is the town’s oldest running club established way back in 1895.

Anybody interested in finding out more about the club should on to www.hartlepoolburnroad.co.uk