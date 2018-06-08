Hundreds of youngsters have spades of fun at Hartlepool healthy eating event

Hundreds of children took part in a Hartlepool shopping centre’s ‘Grow Your Own’ event

More than 250 children visited Middleton Grange’s specially-created indoor allotment, which had a variety of different vegetables and fruit on display.

Middleton Grange's very gardeners' Louisa Appleby and Colleen Metcalf pose in the centre's very own allotment.

There was also a number of gardening games available throughout the two-day event, including a special healthy eating vegetable trail where families had to look for fun food facts scattered around the shopping centre.

Children were also able to dig deep to win prizes as buried in the allotment garden were golden tipped carrots waiting to be unearthed, all offering the chance to win a selection of goodies.

Everyone who took part were rewarded with a Grow Your Own kit which included a selection of seeds, as well as basic tools to help them get started at home.

Mark Rycraft, Middleton Grange Shopping Centre manager, said: “As we all know, getting our daily portion of fruit and vegetables is key to leading a healthy life.

Libby-May Burns takes a rest from fruit picking to sit on top of a giant carrot in Middleton Grange's allotment.

“This initiative is very much part of our ongoing ‘healthy hart’ marketing campaign as we are really passionate about promoting the benefits of leading a healthy life. We ultimately want to inspire our shoppers to become more engaged with eating well.”

Corey Jay Lowery shows off his delicious looking pineapple.