Hundreds sign up for Hartlepool Marina 5-Mile road race - have you got your place yet?

Book your place now or you could miss out - that’s the message to runners for Hartlepool’s Marina 5-Mile road race.

The annual event has already attracted more than 400 entries, with competitors coming from all over the North East as well as Hungerford, Rugby and Halifax.

That means there are only 100 places left, and organisers want interested people to grab their spot before it is too late.

Jane Wistow, from the organisers Hartlepool Burn Road Harriers, said: “We get both affiliated and unaffiliated runners.

“We get people who might be fun-running or walk-running the event. It is open to everyone.

“As well as the usual entries from the North East, we have got them this year from Yorkshire, Hampshire and Warwickshire.”

The run starts at 10.30am on Sunday, April 15, and will set off from outside the National Museum of the Royal Navy in Hartlepool.

The course takes runners on a route along the seafront towards Seaton Carew and back again.

All levels of runner are welcome, from the serious athlete to those looking to test their fitness levels.

Entrants must be at least 15 years old on the day of the race.

Every finisher will receive a technical running T-shirt. The route is described as fast and flat and it is a chip-timed five-mile road race.

The cost of entering this year’s race is £12 for affiliated runners and £14 for non-affiliated runners.

To enter, visit the website here.

And to find out more about the Hartlepool Burn Road Harriers, visit their website here.