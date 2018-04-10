Hundreds sign up for Hartlepool run

It’s a sellout! An annual Hartlepool road race has attracted hundreds of runners.

The Hartlepool Marina 5 Mile Road Race will see 550 competitors tackle the course on Sunday, April 15, after the event reached its capacity for entries.

Jane Wistow, from the organisers Hartlepool Burn Road Harriers, said preparations were all in place.

“We are all ready for Sunday and the weather is expected to be good for running. Conditions are good for people to be able to run quick times.”

Runners can pick up their race numbers and timing chips from the Wingfield Castle from 9.15am. The run starts at 10.30am and will set off from outside the National Museum of the Royal Navy in Hartlepool.

The race follows a route along the seafront towards Seaton Carew and back again to the start point near the Wingfield Castle.

Every finisher will receive a technical running T-shirt.

The route is described as fast and flat and it is a chip-timed five-mile road race.

Last year’s winner was Hassan Ben-Tiba, from New Marske, who completed the course in 25 minutes and 43 seconds.

He beat New Marske Harriers team-mate Lewis Gamble-Thompson into second with 2015 winner Greg Jayasuriya, from Middlesbrough & Cleveland Harriers, in third.

Middlesbrough & Mandale’s Jo Stone was the first female over the line in 28 minutes and 41 seconds.

This year, the field is once again expected to include some of the elite of North-East athletics as well as those who simply enjoy running. Runners will come from all over the North East as well as places such as Hungerford, Rugby and Halifax.