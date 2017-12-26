Hundreds take part in annual Boxing Day Dip at Seaton Carew

Hundreds of brave people took the plunge into the freezing North Sea for this year’s Boxing Day Dip at Seaton Carew.

The annual event had its biggest turn out yet, according to organisers Hartlepool Round Table.

Boxing Day dippers taking part in the annual event at Seaton Carew.

Community groups, sports teams and families donned their best costume outfits for the extravaganza - which has now been going on for more than 40 years.

It was the sixth year the Hartlepool Round Table had organised the dip - and it was the organisation’s chairman, Dom Wheatley, 23, who entered the sea first.

The event was hailed as a huge success, with around 450 people taking part - and more than 1,000 spectators cheering on participants.

Speaking on behalf of the Hartlepool Round Table, international relationships officer, James Black, 32, said he was delighted to see the event was getting more popular each year.

He said: “This is the first year we have started from the Marine Hotel. People thought that the walk back from the beach after the dip in previous years had been too long. “This year is the biggest one we have done and people have dressed up as everything from Popeye to sumo wrestlers and elves.”

Sports teams such as Seaton Carew Ruby Club and West Hartlepool Rugby Club were among those taking part.

Many participants were rasing money for a range of causes including Miles for Men, Alice House Hospice and Cancer Research.

Wayne Fleet, 50, from Seaton, was dressed as Popeye for the event. He said: “This is the first time I have done the dip in about 30 years and I am doing it for Alice House - a cause close to my family’s heart as we have known people who that hospice has taken care of.”

Many participants took part in the Boxing Day Dip for a range of charitable causes.

Tony Mann, 50, was with son Karl Mann, 16, who was raising funds for Hartlepool Rugby Club, known as ‘Old Boys’

Tony said: “We are always doing charity things to give something back to the community.”

Families and friends wore a variety of fancy dress costumes for the event.

This year's Boxing Day Dip was the biggest one yet.