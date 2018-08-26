Hundreds turn out to annual beer festival in aid of hospice

Hundreds of people showed their support for Hartlepool’s Alice House Hospice by raising a toast to the charity at an annual beer festival.

Hartlepool Rugby Club held its third annual Hootenanny & Beer Festival, in partnership with Alice House Hospice.

Greig Hildreth of Alice House Hospice.

Crowds weren’t deterred from the fun by the weekend’s bad weather, with around 700 people turning up to the event held in the grounds of the rugby club on Easington Road.

A number of bands performed inside a marquee set up on the grounds, with acts Chris Don, The Auld Suitcase Band, Buffalo Four, and funk ‘n’ soul DJ Fake Charles, treating punters to live music.

The Passengers who were originally set to perform were replaced by band Pek & Wanley.

As well as the live entertainment the event featured more than 30 guest beers and ciders from around the world.

A busy scene at the beer festival.

People were also able to enjoy refreshments from a range of stall holders throughout the day.

All proceeds from ticket sakes went directly to Alice House Hospice and will go towards providing personalised care for patients who come from Hartlepool and the surrounding areas.

Greg Hildreth, Alice House Hospice fundraiser, was delighted to see so many people turn out to the event and show their support for the work of the hospice.

Mr Hildreth said: “This is the fourth beer festival and the hospice’s third annual collaboration with Hartlepool Rugby Club.

Mick Bretherick and Kev Fincken(right) enjoying one of the many beers at the festival.

“This year is the biggest one yet, we have sold 700 tickets which is amazing.

“There is a real mix of ages and it has attracted ale enthusiasts, people who want to see the bands and those who have been before.

“There is a real cross section of people who have come to show their support for the hospice.

“Many of the people who have come along have also been affected by the work of the hospice.”

'The Auld Suitcase Band' entertaining the beer festival crowd.

He added: “We want to thank everybody who have supported us - the club for hosting it, the hospice staff and volunteers, as well as our sponsors and the bands.

“All of the money raised goes to paying for the care that we provide to people with serious illnesses. “We support them and their families through the most difficult and painful times, to ease pain and bring comfort.”

Camerons Brewery from the town was the main sponsor for the event.

It joined 32 other individuals and sponsors who also came on board.

Around 20 to 25 volunteers from Alice House Hospice were involved in organising the event.

Alice House Hospice on Wells Avenue exists to ensure people affected by a life limiting illness or the death of a loved one have the care, comfort and support they need.

Hundreds of people turned out to an annual beer festival.

Its range of services make a difference to the lives of thousands of families each year.