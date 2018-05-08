Hundreds watch as huge fire tears through Longscar building

Around 60 firefighters have been battling to bring a blaze under control at the Longscar building on Seaton Carew's seafront.

Cleveland Fire Brigade was called to the Longscar Centre just after 8pm and has sent five appliances and an aerial ladder platform to the scene.

Firefighters fight the flames at the Longscar Centre.

Witnesses say hundreds of people turned out to watch the incident unfold on The Front with police putting up a cordon and closing the road to traffic.

Flames have been seen from the roof, with a large amount of smoke caused by the fire.

Among those to spot the fire was John David McDade, who lives in Glasgow and is a freelance journalist.

Speaking from the scene, the 37-year-old, who is visiting family in the town, said: "I just saw a plume of white smoke in the air and then saw one fire engine and then the platform.

A large amount of smoke was caused by the blaze.

"Smoke is coming out of the roof.

"We've counted and there must be about 60 firefighters.

"The police then kept the crowd back and over the space of 20 minutes, half an hour, the building is now just a shell.

"I think they'll be here for a good couple of hours yet, it's a sad end to a bank holiday.

The flames were seen tearing through the roof of the building.

"There's a good couple of hundreds people here and there are two cordons, one at each end."

A spokeswoman for Cleveland Fire Brigade said: "We are currently in attendance at the Longscar Centre on The Front in Seaton Carew.

"Our time out of call to this was 20.02 hours and at the present time we have five pumping appliance and the hydraulic platform in attendance.

"The building is alight and smoke is issuing from all parts of the building."

Plumes of smoke were sent into the air.

The Longscar centre, which is privately owned, has been vacant since 2009.

An attempt by Hartlepool Borough Council to force the owners to sell failed following a public hearing.

Last November, the council agreed to a programme of work to upgrade the existing car park near the centre, changes to the layout, landscape improvements and the provision of seating.

The council had to redraw their plans after a Compulsory Purchase Order for the derelict Longscar Centre was rejected.

A cordon was put in place by the emergency services.

Firefighters used jets to battle the blaze.

The building pictured in October 2016.

A platform was used by Cleveland Fire Brigade as they dealt with the incident.

Flames could be seen rising from the roof.