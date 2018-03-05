Husband and wife to take on charity road trip challenge

A husband and wife team will be putting their pedal to the floor to raise cash for a children’s charity.

Mickey Shannon, 36, and his wife Debbie, 35, are gearing up to take part in the ‘Scumrun’ challenge in May for Action Medical Research.

Mickey and Debbie Shannon.

The annual charity event is a cross between Top Gear and Scrapheap Challenge, where teams are invited to buy an old car, decorate it and then complete a mystery course across Europe.

The Billingham couple say this is something they have been looking forward to for a long time and are hoping for as much support as possible.

Mickey said: “We follow the Scumrun every year on social media and have seen all the videos they post, so we’ve got a rough idea about what we’re getting ourselves in for.

“We don’t often get the chance to have some time to ourselves, so we thought it would be a great opportunity to take on a challenge, drive around Europe and raise money for a great charity.”

This year the chosen cause is Action Medical Research. The organisation funds desperately needed research to tackle the diseases that devastate the lives of so many children.

Mickey said: “My sister was actually born premature and was on life support for many weeks.

“Sadly my wife and I lost two children through miscarriage a few years ago and so we know first-hand the trauma such tragedies can cause.

“There are so many things that can go wrong with pregnancies, so many illnesses and diseases that can affect little ones; any charity that looks to find cures and solutions to so many conditions is worth raising a few quid for.”

The duo will be driving a 2002 BMW 320ci which they have modified to look like a cross between a 1973 3.0 CSL touring car and styled around a modern racer.

They hope to raise £5,000 as well as awareness of the charity across the North East.

Action Medical Research has been funding medical breakthroughs since it began in 1952 including helping to introduce the first polio vaccines in the UK, developing the use of ultrasound in pregnancy and testing the rubella vaccine.

It is currently funding research into conditions including asthma, prematurity, epilepsy, meningitis, cerebral palsy, brain cancer and some rare and distressing conditions.

To sponsor Team Shannon visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/scumrun-teamshannon.