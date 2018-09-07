‘I reached 147mph’ Hartlepool foodbank supporters complete 10,000ft sky dive to raise much-needed cash

Four supporters of Hartlepool Foodbank went above and beyond to help the charity in an adrenaline filled sky dive.

Three trustees and one volunteer of the town food charity jumped out of an aeroplane strapped to an instructor from 10,000ft and fell through the air at almost 150mph.

Hartlepool Foodbank trustee Angela Carrick during the tandem skydive for the charity.

They expect to smash their target of £2,000 to help supply emergency food parcels to those who need them most.

Foodbank trustees Clive Hall, Susan Atkinson and Angela Carrick along with Clive’s volunteer son Ben Hall, completed the jumps with Peterlee Parachute Centre.

Clive said: “It was very exciting and very adrenaline filling. None of us seemed to have nerves about it.

“We all felt this was really the right thing to be doing to raise funds and we all just got on with it.

“We all jumped around the same time and free fell for 25 seconds, which felt like a long time.

“I reached a speed of 147 miles per hour. We then had four minutes on the parachute.

“It was a clear day and we could see Hartlepool from where we were and the whole coast.

“There were no mishaps and we all landed well.

“It was such a great experience.”

The team have been collecting sponsorship individually as well as online and are on course to break their target.

Clive added: “Support has been going up since the dive itself.

“We are hoping to go above and beyond our target of £2,000 which his great for the foodbank and also shows the generosity of people.”

Proceeds are planned to be used to help the foodbank, in Church Street, to make up emergency food parcels to give to clients outside of their usual Tuesday and Friday opening times.

Abi Knowles, Hartlepool Foodbank co-ordinator added: “I’d just like to add how thankful we are to the team for all their efforts.

“We’re so grateful to them and to everyone who has donated and it will mean we’re able to fund our emergency box scheme allowing our most vulnerable clients to receive the support they need.”

The charity feeds thousands of people a year in Hartlepool but donations of food that it receives is not enough to cover the amount going out.

If you want to sponsor the team visit www.gofundme.com/hartlepool-foodbank-sky-dive