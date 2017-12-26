Ice warning issued for North East as temperatures plummet to freezing

It's been a very mild Christmas - but it looks like we're set for a chilly start to the New Year.

A Yellow warning for ice is in force for the North East from later today, as temperatures across the region are set to hit zero when the night closes in.

According to the Met Office, there may be showers of rain, sleet and snow in inland areas, with coastal areas less likely to be affected by the ice.

The warning is set to run from 4pm today until 11am tomorrow.

Looking towards the end of this week, forecasters predict near-freezing temperatures for both New Year's Eve and New Year's Day - with 8 °C being the warmest weather we'll see.

Wrap up warm, and take care out there.