‘If it helps our future, why not?’ - Pools fans back Super 6 Stadium rebrand after ‘huge’ new sponsorship deal for Hartlepool United

Hartlepool United fans have given the thumbs up to a major new sponsorship deal that will see Victoria Park rebranded as the Super 6 Stadium.

Supporters praised the new regime for securing such a high-profile sponsor which club president Jeff Stelling played a large role in.

Although Pools have not said how much the new arrangement is worth, Chief Executive Mark Maguire described it as “absolutely huge” for the club.

Fans have welcomed the income the deal will bring after the club almost went out of existence last season due to being so cash-strapped.

Ron Harnish, chair of Hartlepool United Supporters Trust, told the Mail: “After the report into the club’s finances last season this is fantastic and gives a bit of the shortfall back we are going to lose from the football league parachute payments.

“Raj does need as much help as possible and this and the local builder coming on board will certainly help.”

Regarding the ground name change Ron added: “What would fans rather have, a losing team at The Vic or a winning team at the Super 6 Stadium?

“It doesn’t bother me. The main thing is getting money into the club.”

Steve Mead of the Friends of HUFC 1908 agreed.

He said: “They can call the ground whatever they like, it will always be known as The Vic to every Pools fan.

“Sponsorship and ground naming rights are more than welcome, at the end of the day it’s much needed revenue that the club need which any true Poolie wouldn’t disagree with.”

Season ticket holder Mark Carroll said: “I think it’s a great deal for the club to have such a well known brand as a major sponsor. Jeff Stelling, as well as putting in his own money, has delivered a sponsor and extra revenue.

“The ground will always be known to Poolies as The Vic but football’s a business and bringing in money and sponsorship is vital, and never more so than after the events of last season.”

Soccer Saturday Super 6 is a free game where players can win up to £1,000,000 by correctly predicting six selected football match results every weekend during the season.

The Super 6 Logo will also appear on the back of first team shirts.

The news came on the same day that Pools also announced a five-figure sponsorship deal with local builder and timber merchants Joseph Parr Limited.

It involves ground boards, hospitality and match sponsorship.

Neil Appleyard of Hartlepool United Disabled Supporters Association (HUDSA) said: “I think it’s fantastic, an incredible deal. If it is going to help us in the future, why not have a stadium name change?”