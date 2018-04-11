Images of £17m Hartlepool school rebuild reveal state-of-art ‘superblock’

People are being invited to have their say on proposals for a £17m redevelopment of High Tunstall College of Science in Hartlepool.

A public consultation event will take place next week for the community to comment on the plans to provide a new, state-of-the art facility.

Artists impressions of the new High Tunstall College of Science.'Courtesy of BAM Design

Computer generated artists impressions have been designed to show what the new buildings could look like.

The current school buildings have remained largely unchanged since High Tunstall opened in the early 1970s.

The plans have Government approval in principle after the school was allocated £17.2m funding from the Education and Skills Funding Agency (ESFA) as part of a nationwide Priority School Building Programme.

Views are now being sought before a planning application is prepared.

A new website launched for the project states: “The project creates a new, three storey ‘superblock’ to replace the ageing Block A in the centre of the school site.

“The new building will include a wide range of facilities zoned around a central dining space, main hall and library resource centre, as well as a new sports hall and various specialist teaching spaces.

“The new school building would be situated within the heart of the current school site and in line with the existing Block B, in order to assist in creating a clear and legible entrance to the school off Elwick Road.

“This will ensure that both the existing and proposed school buildings have good functional linkages, and create a coherent overall ‘campus’ feel.

“The development aims to provide a high quality learning environment to support High Tunstall College’s ethos to provide a truly comprehensive school which inspires students to achieve their potential.”

Construction company BAM, one of the largest in Europe, has designed the proposals.

Headteacher Mark Tilling previously said: “It is a wonderful opportunity to build a school that is fit for purpose moving forward.”

It is intended the new building will be finished by October 2019 subject to planning permission.

A drop-in consultation event will be held at the school in Elwick Road, Hartlepool, on Thursday, April 19, between 4pm and 7pm.

Members of the project team will be there to answer any questions.

People can also email awhite@bam.co.uk