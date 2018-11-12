In pictures: Hartlepool remembers its fallen on 100th anniversary of Armistice Day
Hartlepool folk turned out in their numbers over the weekend to support Remembrance events in the town.
On Saturday, volunteers helped lay out a Field of Remembrance - 1,750 small wooden crosses bearing poppies around the war memorial in Victory Square. Yesterday, hundreds of people turned out for parades and services in the morning, and then for beacon-lighting ceremonies on the Headland and at Seaton Carew last night.
1. Parading with pride
Veterans proudly paraded through the streets of Hartlepool to the Remembrance Sunday service at the Victory Square War Memorial.
Dignitaries including MP Mike Hill, Coun Stephen Akers-Belcher and borough council leader Christopher Akers-Belcher laid wreaths at the war memorial in Victory Square as Hartlepool held its Remembrance Day commemorations.