Volunteers planted 1,750 wooden crosses bearing poppies at Victory in Square in Hartlepool to form the town's Field of Remembrance.

In pictures: Hartlepool remembers its fallen on 100th anniversary of Armistice Day

Hartlepool folk turned out in their numbers over the weekend to support Remembrance events in the town.

On Saturday, volunteers helped lay out a Field of Remembrance - 1,750 small wooden crosses bearing poppies around the war memorial in Victory Square. Yesterday, hundreds of people turned out for parades and services in the morning, and then for beacon-lighting ceremonies on the Headland and at Seaton Carew last night.

Veterans proudly paraded through the streets of Hartlepool to the Remembrance Sunday service at the Victory Square War Memorial.

1. Parading with pride

Veterans proudly paraded through the streets of Hartlepool to the Remembrance Sunday service at the Victory Square War Memorial.
Chris Booth
jpress
Buy a Photo
Veterans proudly display their honours at the Remembrance Sunday service at the Victory Square War Memorial in Hartlepool.

2. They served their country with pride

Veterans proudly display their honours at the Remembrance Sunday service at the Victory Square War Memorial in Hartlepool.
Chris Booth
jpress
Buy a Photo
Standard bearers stand in silent salute at the Victory Square war memorial after parading through Hartlepool on Remembrance Sunday.

3. Setting the standard

Standard bearers stand in silent salute at the Victory Square war memorial after parading through Hartlepool on Remembrance Sunday.
Chris Booth
jpress
Buy a Photo
Dignitaries including MP Mike Hill, Coun Stephen Akers-Belcher and borough council leader Christopher Akers-Belcher laid wreaths at the war memorial in Victory Square as Hartlepool held its Remembrance Day commemorations.

4. Laying of the wreaths

Dignitaries including MP Mike Hill, Coun Stephen Akers-Belcher and borough council leader Christopher Akers-Belcher laid wreaths at the war memorial in Victory Square as Hartlepool held its Remembrance Day commemorations.
Chris Booth
jpress
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 4