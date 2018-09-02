In pictures: Something for everyone at Peterlee Show

Peterlee has been holding its 46th annual show this weekend - and what a couple of days it was!

There was a whole host of entertainment and some great displays at Helford Road Pavilion and playing fields.

Yesterday saw a whole day of performances on the main stage, included displays by local dance groups, and sets by tribute bands including Bon Jovi Forever, Oasish and Meet Loaf.

There was also thrilling displays by the 3 Sixty mountain bike team, Dangerous Steve, Mighty Smith and the Little Nippers dog display.

If fairground rides are your thing there was a selection to keep young and not-so-young amused.

Read more: Families flock to Peterlee Show for thrilling entertainment and beautiful blooms

Or if you preferred your day to pass by a little more sedately there was a food and craft market, and stalls run by local voluntary organisations.

For the traditionalists, there was also the Horticultural Show, featuring some wonderful flowers and veg, in the pavilion.

The day was topped off by a fabulous fireworks display.

Today, there was more entertainment from Abba and George Michael tributes, as well as 80s tribute band Zen.

Many visitors brought their furry friends along in the hope of winning a prize at the Companion Dog Show.

There was a 5k fun run, and an afternoon for children in the marquee, including magic shows, a craft corner and walkabout characters.

Roll on next year!

* Are you featured in any of our pictures from Peterlee Show?