‘Inefficient and a waste of money’ - your views on plans to build wind turbines in Hartlepool

Readers have been having their say over controversial plans which could see wind turbines installed near Seaton Carew.

Proposals by Hartlepool Borough Council to earmark land on Brenda Road, Hartlepool, in their new Local Plan for up to four new onshore turbines at a maximum height of 325ft have been supported.

Local Plan inspector David Spencer (centre) hears submissions from Hartlepool Borough Council officers (left) and wind turbine objectors (right).

Campaigners against the plans say they are disappointed by a Government inspector’s decision.

A final report by planning inspector David Spencer, appointed to examine the soundness of the 15-year town planning blueprint, says the site is suitable.

The location was opposed by the Seaton Carew Wind Turbine Action Association and by Seaton ward councillor James Black due to the visual impact close to homes and potential noise.

But any wind turbine proposals would require planning permission and have to take residents’ views into account.

Mr Spencer said the land is in an industrial area where pylons, the power station and various structures at Port Able Seaton and the Huntsman Tioxide plant are visible.

He said: “In landscape terms I find the identified area at Brenda Road to be justified.”

He accepted the turbines would be visible including from homes, but said it would be from a distance reducing the impact.

Mr Spencer added the turbine policy includes criteria to take noise and flicker issues into account.

Mail readers took to our Facebook page to have their say on the issue after we asked whether people would be happy or not to see wind turbines close to where they live.

Wayne Teal wrote: “No chance! I am happy with the nuclear power station just a mile down the road.”

Jack Hamilton wrote: “Everyone whines about global warming, “oh no the polar bears have no where to live” etc. and then complain about installing wind turbines near to where the demand for electricity is needed.

“It makes sense that wind turbines (supply) is near where it’s needed (demand).”

Adam Rollinson wrote: “Inefficient and a waste of money, should be investing in nuclear, coal and shale gas, solar is also good.

“All new houses that are facing the right way should be fitted with solar panels in my opinion.”

The council submitted that the scale of the turbines allowed under the policy was significantly different to previous proposals.

Three 574ft-high onshore turbines at Graythorp Industrial Estate, Brenda Road West Industrial Estate and Tofts Road West were overturned on appeal due to lack of public consultation.