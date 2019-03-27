Inquest opened following death of 24-year-old after fatal A19 crash

An inquest has been opened into the death of a 24-year-old who was involved in a fatal car crash in the A19.

John Terence Robinson, of Peterlee, was found with fatal injuries after police were called to a collision on the A19 southbound carriageway near the A1231 junction.

Shortly after midnight on Wednesday March 13, Northumbria Police received a report of a collision involving a heavy goods vehicle and a car on the A19 southbound carraigeway at the A1231 junction.

A 56-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and has been released under investigation.

At the opening of Mr Robinson’s inquest, Sunderland’s senior coroner Derek Winter said: “I am now going to open and adjourn and inquest as part of my investigation into the death of John Terence Robinson.

“I’m adjourning the inquest until July 9 on the basis that by the a road traffic report should be completed.”

Mr Robinson’s family, who are being supported by specialist officers, released a short statement as they come to terms with their devastating loss.

It read: “All of our family are very sad to lose our lovely John.

“He will be deeply missed.”

Police are continuing their witness appeal and want to hear from anybody who saw the collision, or who was in the area at the time and who may have dashcam footage of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 2 130319 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.