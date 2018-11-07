Inquest opens into death of footballer, 20, who died while on holiday in Amsterdam

An inquest has been opened into the death of a talented young footballer who drowned in a canal while on holiday in Amsterdam.

Daniel Sirrell, 20, of Peterlee, was on a trip with friends in May this year when he died.

Following the former East Durham College student's tragic death, an appeal was set up by devastated friends to pay for medical costs which were incurred when he was given treatment.

An inquest has now been formally opened by County Durham Coroner's Office.

A post-mortem examination was carried out on Daniel's body on June 4 at the University Hospital of North Durham.

His body was identified by a family member.

A report found that he died after drowning.

Popular Daniel had played for Wearside League team Harton and Westoe FC, in South Tyneside, for the last two seasons before his death.

The inquest has now been adjourned until March 12, 2019.

Following his death Daniel's friend Josh Chapman paid tribute to him, saying he had been ‘everybody’s best friend.’

“I was at work and I got a text from one of the lads, who said ‘Have you heard the news?’

“I rang the other Dan who was there with them.

"He was in bits on the phone.

"He said: ‘It’s Dan, he’s gone.’

“I broke down at work and was sent home.”

A charity football match took place the month after Daniel's death with funds helping to further support his family.

The game, organised by Daniel's friend Dan Hewitson, took place at Dyke House School in Hartlepool and kicked off following a minutes applause in tribute to the left-winger, who had been part of Harton and Westoe FC for 18 months.

The game was played in two 45-minute halves with Harton and Westoe taking on Daniel’s friends for the first half, winning 4-0 before playing against a team from McDonalds which they also won 4-1.

David Crumbie, manager of Harton and Westoe Miners Football Club, said: “We were contacted by Dan, who worked with Daniel, to say he was putting on an event and would we like to be involved.

"We said yes straight away.

"Daniel had been playing for us for 18-months and had become an integral part of the team. In his first season he won player of the season and was the highest goal scorer.

"The season just gone he was second highest goal scorer."