Inquiry launched after fire wrecks sheds on allotment site

Two sheds were destroyed and a further two were damaged in a blaze at a Hartlepool allotment earlier today.

Two appliances from Stranton Fire Station were called to Chester Road allotments after the fire was reported at around 4pm.

Firefighters used jets to put out the blaze, which happened at the end of the site closest to Jesmond Gardens Primary School.

They were on the site for 45 minutes while they brought the incident to a close.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cleveland Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.